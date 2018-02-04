  • Televangelist Pat Robertson expected to recover after suffering stroke

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Rev. Pat Robertson is expected to recover after suffering an embolic stroke Friday, The Christian Broadcasting Network said in an online release Saturday night.

    Robertson, 87, is the founder of the network and is the host of its flagship show, “The 700 Club.”

    The televangelist was rushed to a hospital Friday after a family member observed the onset of stroke-like symptoms, The New York Times reported.

    The CBN release notes that Robertson received the clot-breaking drug tPA and was awake and responsive within minutes. The release added that Robertson was expected to make a full recovery and to be released from the hospital “on Monday at the latest.”

