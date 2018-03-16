Teen's party causes $20,000 in damage to rental house

A 14-year-old girl, her parent’s credit card and a short-term home rental website has cost one family $20,000.
The teen, who has not been identified, was able to book a rental home in Vancouver to throw a huge house party, CTV News reported.
The cost -- nearly $800 for the rental.
But the party came to an early end after getting calls from upset neighbors. Police responded and found about 200 teens running from the house, according to the police report.
Inside, they discovered the destruction left behind. Furniture and artwork were destroyed. A mattress was tossed on the home’s roof and graffiti lines the home’s walls, according to CTV.
The home’s owner isn’t pressing charges and the girl’s parents have agreed to pay for the damages from their daughter’s party, police said in their report.
The estimates for the cleanup and repair of the damage left behind is about $20,000, CBC reported.
