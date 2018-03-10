Teen firefighter battling leukemia asks for T-shirts

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A New York teenager training to be a firefighter is waging a battle against leukemia, and he is asking for help.
Timothy Richardson, 16, is a junior at Maryvale High School in Buffalo, New York. While he goes through chemotherapy for the next month, he wants to wear a T-shirt from a different fire company on every visit, WGRZ reported.
Richardson participates in the Hy-View Fire Company’s Explorer program. He was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia in early March, WGRZ reported.
"It's a battle and I'm going to have to go through it," Richardson told WGRZ. "I've got a lot of support of the brotherhood from the fire department and my family is all pitching in to help. So it really helps. It really does."
Fellow firefighters are responding, WGRZ reported.
"I put the feelers out, town of Hamburg, town of Amherst, West Seneca, anybody that I knew and the outpouring has just been phenomenal," Hy-View safety officer and Explorer adviser Joe Lent told WGRZ. "I didn't expect anything less. Timmy's going to have a lot of shirts to wear."
More information on Richardson's battle with leukemia can be found on the Timmy's Battle Facebook page.
