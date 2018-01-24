Teen claims 'fatal attraction' before stabbing woman in face with scissors, police say

Austin police issued a warrant Tuesday for a 17-year-old woman who reportedly broke into a man’s East Austin home and maimed his girlfriend.
The man told police he awoke to “loud commotion” Jan. 13 and saw Taneese Mackey in his bedroom. Mackey and the man’s girlfriend argued and wrestled before Mackey stabbed her in the face with scissors, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The woman “sustained multiple stab wounds to the face and to one of her eyes” and “received 22 staples closing the nine-inch laceration on her scalp,” the affidavit details.
“Whoever you got here, I am gonna get her,” Mackey told the man after entering the house, according to the affidavit. When he asked her why, she said “I have a fatal attraction.”
In a interview with the woman Friday, police learned that she would lose her right eye and “most likely her left eye due to the high, rear eye pressure and bleeding caused by the assault,” according to the affidavit.
The man told police that he had known Mackey for 17 years, and a search of the Austin police database revealed multiple reports involving him and Mackey, according to the affidavit. He also told police he has known his girlfriend for about 40 years and that they had been dating for a month.
Mackey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, which is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Mackey was not listed as in custody in the Travis County Jail as of early Tuesday afternoon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}