  • Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke will face off for Texas Senate seat

    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke have clinched their party’s nominations and will face off in the general election in November, according to The Associated Press. In an email to supporters, O’Rourke said he was grateful.

    “Over the next eight months, I will continue to do what you’ve asked of me. I will visit with Texans wherever they are, in every part of the state — without regard to party, geography, or anything else that might otherwise divide us,” he said.

    Anticipating O’Rourke would win the Democratic nomination, Cruz chalked up his popularity to “benefiting from left-wing rage.”

