Teacher offered better grades in exchange for photos, police say

A New Jersey high school teacher was arrested last week after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit conversations with two students and requesting nude photos in exchange for better grades.
Jose Maria, 39, was charged Jan. 24 with endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct, according to NorthJersey.com. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2010 and 2012, but were not reported until this year.
Maria threatened suicide after he was confronted by the mother of one of the boys, according to a police affidavit.
A spokesman for the Passaic School District said that Maria has been suspended with pay.
