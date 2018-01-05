Target could have a new mascot with this shopping-loving corgi

0

Bullseye the Target mascot better watch his tail. Zira the corgi could be sniffing to take his spot.

When Jesse heads to the store, Zira goes along with her. The pure joy the puppy seems to show can bring a smile -- just as big of Zira’s -- to dog lovers. Just look at a recent Twitter post.

MY DOG WENT TO TARGET AND LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS pic.twitter.com/Cdt2s2aI3p — jesse (@virgoprincxss) January 3, 2018

Zira, who is a Pembroke corgi/mini Aussie mix, has a following of her own thanks to her Instagram and Facebook accounts which have documented her life.

And while Zira’s shopping trip has brought many smiles, Mashable reported that not everyone is happy that Zira’s accompanying her owner to the store.

she's absolutely adorable but pls keep in mind that unless she's an authorised service animal you shouldn't take her into stores!! — k (@bifrcst) January 3, 2018

Alright let's put it a different way. That dog is in the cart. If someone with a dog allergy uses that cart afterwards they could become ill. It personally doesn't bother me that the dog is in the cart but it could make someone very ill. — Jack (@jacklake28) January 4, 2018

Dogs should not be allowed in shopping carts. I put food in that cart. Honestly....why does a dog need to shop? — Nasty in California (@CarlsbadDreamin) January 4, 2018

But others just pointed out how close Zira looks like the Target mascot or how their pets like to go shopping, too.

Haha!



That dog almost looks like the actual target mascot dog pic.twitter.com/l1ZxxtfEQY — Allan Bell, Jr. (@AllanBell247) January 4, 2018

She likes @Target as well. Ps. She's a working animal and extremely well behaved. pic.twitter.com/U2BowzLIIY — Grace (@grazkatz) January 4, 2018

