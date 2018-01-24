Taco Bell employee flings hot burrito at boss, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A Taco Bell employee, upset with his manager because of the work schedule, flung a hot burrito at her, covering her in melted cheese, according to police.
The employee broke his headset then stormed out of the restaurant Monday, according to WYFF.
The manager told the employee to “stop being a crybaby,” after he got into arguments with co-workers, according to WYFF. That’s when the employee, who was not named, threw the hot burrito at his boss.
Melted cheese was pasted over the manager’s arm, down her left side and leg. Cheese was flung over kitchen appliances, too, according to WYFF. The employee then ripped off his headset and threw it to the floor, breaking it into pieces.
No arrests have been made.
