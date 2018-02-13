Swordfight in Boulder, Colorado, parking lot caught on camera

Video taken by a witness shows a man who attacked another man in broad daylight with a sword in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect,who was arrested and identified as Cody Scott Parker, 26, took the sword from the backpack of the victim, who was identified as Chris Dassau, according to KDVR.
In the video, Dassau can be seen attempting to defend himself by raising his hands and even grabbing the blade — which his attacker, allegedly Parker, pulls away, leaving a wound. Parker then allegedly took a swing at Dassau, wounding Dassau’s thigh as well.
Source: Sword Confrontation Near a Bank by ViralHog
The two reportedly knew each other before the fight. Parker faces first-degree assault charges. Aneta Urban, Parker’s girlfriend, also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.
Parker reportedly told Dassau he made the attack because “You got my old lady jumped.” Dassau denied any knowledge of that, but police said that Aneta Urban and Dassau’s girlfriend, who was not named at this time, had a “previous argument,” per KDVR.
Dassau told police that he heard a female voice say, “Baby, take the bike and get out of here. You did what I told you to do,” before Parker left.
According to videographer David Navarette, the attacker fled on a nearby bike path after the attack. Navarette said he did not get involved because he was with his child at the time.
