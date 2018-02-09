SUV plunges off parking garage in Houston

HOUSTON - Commuters in Houston came across a bizarre sight Friday morning.
A white SUV plunged from the third level of a parking garage, ending up wedged vertically between the garage wall and a neighboring building, KHOU reported.
Authorities told KHOU that the accident was a result of the driver hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake. While first responders required the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver from the vehicle, the driver did not suffer serious injuries, KHOU reported.
The building adjacent to the parking garage sustained minor damage, authorities said.
