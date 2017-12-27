  • Suspected cheesecake thief started fire in escape attempt, police say

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man accused of stealing a cheesecake ended up being charged with arson after trying to evade authorities by starting a fire, police said.

    Michael Limon, 54, allegedly stole a cheesecake from a Sam's Club in Albuquerque on Thursday, police said. When confronted, he fled to a nearby Walmart, KRQE reported.

    Police found Limon behind the Walmart, where they say he had set a forklift, a fence and cardboard on fire.

    Limon was arrested and charged with arson, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. Authorities estimated Limon caused $40,000 in damages.

