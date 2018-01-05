Surprise! Mom delivers unexpected second baby

0

FREMONT, Mich. - A Michigan couple was delighted when their first child was born on Dec. 30. Their delight quickly turned to shock when the new mother delivered her second child nearly an hour later, WZZM reported. They were only expecting one baby, and now they had two.

Nicole and Matt Ziesemer of Grand Haven wanted a natural birth for their first child and decided against an ultrasound.

“This was my first pregnancy, and it was all new to me,” Nicole Ziesemer said.

“We decided not to do an ultrasound, just as little intervention as possible,” Matt Ziesemer said.

Blakeley Faith Ziesemer was born at 10:06 p.m. on Dec. 30, WZZM reported.

When their doctor, Megan Forshee, checked on the new mom, she got a surprise.

“I reached in to check the patient and realized there was a head,” Forshee said.

“We thought she was joking and she was like, ‘I don't lie about these things,’” Nicole Ziesemer said.

Surprise. A second baby was on the way.

“(It was) very surprising to me thinking there was just one baby there and very surprising to the couple, too,” Forshee said.

Matt Ziesemer said his family had been prepared for one child. His wife was equally stunned.

“It was just a shell-shocker because no one was expecting it, everyone in the room thought they had seen a ghost,” Nicole Ziesemer told WZZM.

And at 11:05 p.m., Cade Matthew Ziesemer was born.

“I definitely will not forget this couple or these two babies,” Forshee said.

