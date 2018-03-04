0 Sunday carryout liquor sales begin in Indiana

Raise a glass, Indiana. For the first time in state history, shoppers are able to buy and carry out alcohol on Sunday.

The liquor legislation was signed into law by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday. He proclaimed “Cheers” as he put his signature on the official documents, WTHR reported.

Sales went into effect at noon on Sunday, March 4. Liquor stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and big-box retailers can start selling beer, wine and hard liquor between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

"I'm pumped. It's about time. I'm sick of having to go across the border if we ever need anything on Sunday," Courtney Ambrose told WTHR.

"When I was in college, I would have been really excited. I am a little older now so doesn't mean as much for me. Something I have wanted for a while,” Aaron Valier told WTHR. “Probably won't take advantage of it now, but I think it's good.”

Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson said the grocery chain was interested to see how the law will impact sales on Fridays and Saturdays, which are the strongest days for sales.

"I think it's exciting for everyone because this is (a) topic that has been under discussion for decades, and I think everyone is happy to finally have some resolution to this," Halvorson told the Indianapolis Star. "We're thrilled that we can offer this service to our customers because we've heard about it for so many years. Since it's one of the top shopping days of the week anyway, from our standpoint it just makes sense.

"In short, people are saying ‘It's about time.’"

