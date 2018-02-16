0 Student with two guns arrested at another Florida high school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A day after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Broward County, a student at Palm Beach Lakes High School on Thursday allegedly brought two guns to school, officials said.

In a recorded call to parents, Palm Beach Lakes High SchoolPrincipal David Alfonso said they received an anonymous tip that a student had a weapon on campus. When administrators and school police went to investigate the situation, the student, who was not named and whose age and grade are unknown, ran out of the school, on Military Trail south of 45th Street. The student was apprehended across the street, Alfonso said.

School police found two guns near the area where the student fled. The student was arrested and faces possible expulsion. It’s unclear if the student will be charged as an adult.

“Everyday I go over our four rules here at Lakes. Rule number four is ‘Protect this house,’ ” he said. “If you hear anything, see anything, say something to an administrator, teacher, adult or parent. Our students are listening and protecting our campus.”

Hours before at the Palm Beach County jail, 17-year-old Terrance McMillian had his first appearance in court on weapon related charges. McMillian is accused of bringing a loaded gun to Forest Hill High School, on Forest Hill Boulevard east of Interstate 95.

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Avossa sent out a message saying district administrators were working with local and school police to “have an presence in our schools for the days and weeks ahead.” On his Twitter account, he encouraged students to speak up if they saw anything disturbing or worrisome either at their schools or on social media.

“Take all the politics out of the discussion about gun violence — when innocent kids and their teachers are murdered, something must be done,” Avossa tweeted.

