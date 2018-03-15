0 Stranger's Facebook message reunites family with dog stolen six months ago

EAST MOLINE, Ill. - Left unattended for only 30 minutes, Feather was stolen right out of the Martin’s fenced backyard six months ago.

The family tried desperately to find their beloved Siberian husky.

>> Read more trending news

They had nearly given up hope until recently, when Briana Martin got a Facebook message from a nearby mechanic shop -- Feather was at his parent’s house nearly 90 miles away, according to WQAD.

"I was very shocked,” Martin told WQAD. “I just kind of stared at my phone for a second and said what? Once I got my bearings, I said OK, what's their name, what's their address, where can I find them?"

Martin gave the information to East Moline police, who contacted officers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Feather was recovered and returned to the Martins within hours, according to WQAD. The man suspected of stealing Feather did not comment.

"I wish I could know what's going on with her in the past six months, where she's been, what she's done, how she liked her first snow,” Martin told WQAD.

The Martins plan to press criminal charges.

"You are looking at grand theft in some cases,” Martin said. “Animals are not cheap, and you could go to jail. Be willing to pay that price if you want to take an animal.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.