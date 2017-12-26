Stolen Christmas decorations prompt homeowner to shame thief with yard display

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Texas homeowner who was upset about his holiday decorations being stolen on Christmas Eve decided to get even by starring the thief in his new yard display.
Ken Lamkin told KENS5 that a man was caught on his home surveillance camera stealing a fog machine and a 16-foot inflatable from his yard during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. Lamkin decided to create a new yard display, this one featuring the thief as the Grinch. He enlarged four images of the suspect which he displayed prominently in his yard with a sign that read, "The Christmas Thief" and "Grinch." Lamkin also set up a projector in his front yard that plays the theft footage.
Lamkin hope the Grinch-themed display will not only shame the thief, but let him know that the theft didn't ruin the family’s Christmas, KENS5 reported.
