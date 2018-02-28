Stolen car once owned by Amelia Earhart found, police say

ORANGE, Calif. - While mystery still surrounds the fate of famed aviator Amelia Earhart, her 1932 Hudson Essex Terraplane, which was stolen Friday, has been recovered, according to police.
A truck took off with the trailer holding the car, which the owner values at $500,000, from a remote industrial lot Friday, according to the Orange County Register.
Los Angeles police officers found the green and black car, sans trailer, on a street corner in El Sereno, according to KNBC.
Earhart disappeared while crossing the Pacific Ocean in 1937.
Although the car has been found, investigators have not made any arrests. Orange police released surveillance of the suspect’s truck.
