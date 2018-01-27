Steve Wynn resigns as RNC finance chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as the finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel issued a brief statement confirming the Politico report that surfaced Saturday afternoon: "Today, I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee Finance chair."
Wynn, 76, has come under fire this week after a Wall Street Journal story was published in which dozens of women accused the mogul of sexual misconduct. Wynn has adamantly denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous.”
