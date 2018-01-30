State of the Union: Here is a list of President Donald Trump's guests for the speech

The White House released Monday a list of the people President Donald Trump’s has invited to the 2018 State of the Union address.
Among those who will be in the “first lady’s box” in the U.S. House of Representative gallery is the parents of teens believed killed by MS-13 gang members, a man who saved scores from a wildfire and a U.S. Marine who re-enlisted after he was blinded by a roadside bomb.
Here is the full list of attendees, according to the White House:
- Corey Adams, a welder in Dayton, Ohio.
- Elizabeth Alvarado and Robert Mickens, the parents of Nisa Mickens, and Evelyn Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, the parents of Kayla Cuevas. Mickens and Cuevas were murdered in 2016. Authorities believe they were killed by the MS-13 gang.
- Retired Cpl. Matthew Bradford, who was blinded and lost his legs in Iraq. After surgery, he re-enlisted in the Marine Corps.
- Jon Bridgers, the founder of the Cajun Navy, a group that helped people in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
- David Dahlberg, a Southern California firefighter who saved 62 people from a wildfire.
- Officer Ryan Holets, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, policeman who, with his wife, adopted a baby from parents who suffered from opioid addiction.
- Coast Guard technician Ashlee Leppert. Leppert rescued dozens of people during the hurricanes that hit the U.S. last year.
- Celestino “CJ” Martinez, a supervisory special agent for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit. Martinez’s work has led to more than 100 arrests of MS-13 gang members.
- Staff Sgt. Justin Peck, who saved a fellow soldier after a roadside bomb exploded in Syria in November.
- Preston Sharp, who launched the Flag and Flower Challenge to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers.
- Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger, who gave their employees a large bonus at the end of last year, due, they say, to the passage of the GOP tax bill.
The State of the Union address begins at 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday. Click here for live updates during the speech.
