Speeding car hits median, flies into second story of California dental office

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Two people were injured Sunday morning in California when a car, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a raised median and flew into the second floor of a dental office, police said.
In a news release, the Santa Ana Police Department said the incident occurred at 5:25 a.m. Officers determined that a white sedan hit a raised median and was launched into the air. The car then struck the dental office building and became wedged into the second floor, police said.
A speeding car was left dangling off the second floor of a building in Santa Ana after it hit a median and went airborne. https://t.co/YKTMdRWqTV pic.twitter.com/oWOqeBWcja— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 14, 2018
Police said both occupants of the car were injured, adding that the driver allegedly admitted to using narcotics. The driver was admitted to a hospital, police said.
The car caught fire after it went into the building, Daniel Sanchez, who witnessed the accident, told KNBC.
“It was crazy, it really was,” Sanchez told KNBC.
OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
