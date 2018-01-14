  • Speeding car hits median, flies into second story of California dental office

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - Two people were injured Sunday morning in California when a car, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a raised median and flew into the second floor of a dental office, police said.

    In a news release, the Santa Ana Police Department said the incident occurred at 5:25 a.m. Officers determined that a white sedan hit a raised median and was launched into the air. The car then struck the dental office building and became wedged into the second floor, police said.

    Police said both occupants of the car were injured, adding that the driver allegedly admitted to using narcotics. The driver was admitted to a hospital, police said. 

    The car caught fire after it went into the building, Daniel Sanchez, who witnessed the accident, told KNBC

    “It was crazy, it really was,” Sanchez told KNBC.

     

     

