Southwest flight attendant brings spirit of holidays to terminal

A 20-year veteran of the flight industry knew how to bring a smile to hurried holiday travelers this weekend.

Charise Miles, 42, went to college on a music scholarship, but the sky called and she embarked on a two-decade career as a flight attendant. She puts both loves together by singing on all of her flights.

Her tradition of singing during the Christmas flight season started in 2012.

Miles told ABC News, “I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays. In 2012, I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas.”

This weekend, she belted out “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” prior to boarding a flight in Houston.

And she wasn’t the only flight attendant to bring Christmas cheer via song leading up to the busy travel days.

Virgin Australia’s Bethany Stagg treated passengers at the airline’s lounge in Melbourne to “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Huffington Post reported.

