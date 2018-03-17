  • Sonic will have pickle slushes on the menu this summer

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OKLAHOMA CITY - Sonic Drive-In is bringing pickle juice to customers in its signature slush form.

    Food & Wine reported that the drive-in restaurant chain will have pickle juice slushes on its menu this summer.

    “Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic's vice president of product innovation and development, told Today in a statement. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush.”

    According to Food & Wine writers who were able to taste the drink at Sonic’s Oklahoma City headquarters, the bright green treat is sweet and tangy. 

    A Sonic team member told the publication that the syrup that makes the pickle slush can be added to anything once it’s on the menu, but it will be up to each franchise to decide if there is a charge for that.

    Pickle juice slushes will be available to order at Sonic restaurants in June.

