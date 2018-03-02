0 Songs, heartfelt words shared at the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Rev. Billy Graham's funeral Friday featured rousing music along with heartfelt words from his adult children in the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."

The noon service commenced with the evangelist's family bringing in his casket before an invitation-only crowd of about 2,000. It was followed by a rendition of the gospel song "Until Then," and a welcome message from one of Graham's confidants. The 90-minute funeral was scheduled to also include remarks from Graham's five adult children and pastors from the South and around the world.

I believe, from Heaven's perspective, that my father's death is as significant as his life. And his life was very significant. But I think when he died that was something very strategic from Heaven's point of view," said his daughter Anne Graham Lotz, later adding: "I believe God is saying: 'Wake up church! Wake up world!'"

Linda McCrary-Fisher's performance of "Until Then" included the poignant lyric, "my heart will go on singing ... until the day God calls me home."

The congregation includes President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives. The service is being streamed live online.

Neither Pence nor Trump spoke during the service, but they met privately with the family beforehand.

The Rev. Franklin Graham, who now is CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, delivered the main funeral address for his father, urging mourners to accept salvation, after shorter messages from Billy Graham's three daughters and younger son.

He said, "the Billy Graham that the world saw on television, the Billy Graham that the world saw in the big stadium was the same Billy Graham that we saw at home. There weren't two Billy Grahams."

The funeral planning began a decade ago with Billy Graham himself, and reflected his family's desire to capture the feeling of the crusades that made him the world's best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

Graham, who died last week at age 99, brought a message of salvation to millions during visits and live broadcasts to scores of countries.

Graham will be buried next to his wife in a memorial prayer garden at the library, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

LAID TO REST: Pres. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined a crowd of 2,000 mourners in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham; the evangelical leader died last week at 99. https://t.co/P0X7tj4HA6 pic.twitter.com/IE1AeqXzTp — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 2, 2018

