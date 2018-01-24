0 Song that mentions cocaine played at Florida elementary school dance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville school is apologizing to parents after a song about drugs was played at an elementary school dance.

Action News Jax started looking into parents' concerns after a mother sent video to our newsroom of the song "Gucci Gang," by Lil Pump, being played at a dance on Friday at Pickett Elementary School.

Here are the lyrics of the song:

“My (expletive) love do cocaine, ooh

I (expletive) a (expletive), I forgot her name

I can't buy a (expletive) no wedding ring”

The lyrics talk disrespectfully about women and make references to sex and drugs.

Mother Cherie Lewis said her daughter goes to Pickett Elementary.

“I (saw the video) on Facebook and I was like, 'Wow,'” Lewis said.

Duval County Public Schools said the “clean” version of the song was played, but even the clean version mentions cocaine.

“I don’t do drugs and I don’t want my daughter nowhere near it, even knowing that word 'cocaine,'” Lewis said.

The school district sent us an email that said, “The School Principal is aware of the event on Friday, and has addressed the questionable song played at the dance. Although the song was the clean version, the principal has counseled the volunteer DJ who made the song selection, and has sent home a parent letter regarding the incident. The letter is attached. She has also made the decision that no dances will be scheduled in the future.”

Lewis said she went to talk with the principal on Monday and is now thinking about finding another school for her daughter.

