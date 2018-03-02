Some models of Instant Pot recalled; see if yours is listed

They’ve developed a cult following. Instant Pots offer quick and easy meals all in one pot. But one model of the popular small appliance is now the subject of a nation-wide recall.
Instant Pot Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers, sold exclusively at Walmart, have been recalled. It is the only model of Instant Pot that has been recalled.
The cooker could overheat and melt on the bottom, posing a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
#Recall: @instantpot Gem 65 8-in 1 multicookers can overheat and melt due to manufacturer defect, #firehazard. Sold exclusively @Walmart Get free replacement. CONTACT: 888-891-1473, https://t.co/i8Tc2YVDS0. Full recall notice https://t.co/8wvUVpdv6W pic.twitter.com/kuRWwhwkf0— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 1, 2018
The Gem 8-in-1 cooker under the recall alert has a batchcode of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746.
Owners are being directed to stop using the appliance immediately, unplug it and return the device to Walmart, where it was sold between August 2017 and January 2018 for around $80, according to the CPSC.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}