0 Snapchat video of student snorting powder leads to disciplinary action

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Glynn Academy student is facing disciplinary action after a viral video appears to show that student snorting white powder through a straw during science class.

“It kind of terrified me because I was like, 'Are they actually doing that in class?'” said Glynn Academy senior Ashlee Savage.

Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole said the white powder was actually baking soda or salt being used in a science experiment.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Wasn’t very smart. And obviously, I’m disappointed in that child’s behavior as well as the students who would videotape that and think that would be the way to go,” Cole said.

Superintendent tells me the powder was just baking soda, but that student now faces disciplinary action. We caught up about the REAL drug issues on campus. Tough questions at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/RzFPs6eTHk — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 25, 2018

Cole said he hopes the video is an opportunity to talk about the very real issue of drugs on campus.

Action News Jax reported in March 2016 that an undercover officer posed as a student at Glynn Academy for six months in a drug bust that led to eight arrests.

“I think [at] every school, unfortunately, in our society, that’s a big issue,” said Cole.

Cole said the biggest drug problem among Glynn Academy students is vaping.

Savage said she frequently sees students vaping on her school bus.

“It kind of terrified me because I was like, are they actually doing that in class?” one student said to me, after seeing this video. The video was supposed to be a joke, but Glynn County parents & superintendent are NOT laughing. Coming up at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/RzFPs6eTHk — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 25, 2018

But Savage wanted to set the record straight about the viral video.

“I want them to know it’s fake. I want them to know it’s just us being silly, but it’s not right what we did,” Savage said.

Glynn Academy PTSA posted this statement on Facebook on Thursday afternoon:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.