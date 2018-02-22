0 Snap Inc.'s stock falls after Kylie Jenner tweet about Snapchat redesign

Kylie Jenner may be one of many Snapchat users who isn’t happy about the app’s redesign.

The 20-year-old new mom asked her followers on Tuesday if anyone else no longer uses the app.

>> Read more trending news

“So does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me,” she wrote. “Ugh this is so sad.”

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Bloomberg reported that the timing of the tweet may have caused a drop in stock for Snap Inc., the company that owns Snapchat.

“Shares sank as much as 7.2 percent Thursday, wiping out $1.3 billion in market value, on the heels of a tweet from Kylie Jenner,” the publication said.

According to a Wednesday tweet from Reuters, the drop in Snap’s stock adds up to about $1.5 billion lost in market value.

Ten minutes after the first tweet, Jenner said she still has love for the app.

“Still love you tho snap,” she tweeted. “My first love.”

still love you tho snap ... my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Jenner, who welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, Feb. 1, may have not opened the app because she’s busy with her little one and boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Still staring at her all day,” Jenner told a fan of her newborn. “She looks just like me when I was a baby.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.