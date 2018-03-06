Small plane crashes into Florida home, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed Tuesday into a home in Florida, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office reports two people, identified as Amrit Ramnarine, 23 and his sister Asha Ramnarine, 21 were injured and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. There were no injuries to anyone in the home at the New Smyrna Beach crash site, WFTV reported.
Rescuers responded to the call about the crash shortly after 10 a.m. The plane, a single-engine Piper aircraft, crashed into a house near Massey Ranch Airpark, where it appeared the plane had approached for a landing before clipping some trees and crashing, WFTV reported.
A woman was home getting ready for her lunch date when this plane crashed into her home pic.twitter.com/PgC0MXW37N— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 6, 2018
