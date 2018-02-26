Single shot fired at alternative high school in Washington; police investigating

TACOMA, Wash. - Police in Washington are investigating after a single shot was fired Monday at Oakland Alternative High School in Tacoma.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
TACOMA, Wash. - Police in Washington are investigating after a single shot was fired Monday at Oakland Alternative High School in Tacoma.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}