  • Shots fired at Texas State University dorm; no one hurt

    By: Taylor Goldenstein, Austin American-Statesman

    SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University police arrested a non-student after shots were fired toward a university dormitory early Sunday, officials said.

    Police said they responded around 3 a.m. when shots were fired from outside Angelina Hall. The bullet hit a window, and the gun was fired from outside the dormitory, police said.

    No injuries were reported, and police said there is no immediate danger to campus.

     

