Shelter: Woman left dog tied to bench outside in freezing cold

SALEM, Mass. - A woman left a dog outside of the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts in 7-degree cold Tuesday morning.
The Northeast Animal Shelter posted on its Facebook page that a little black dog was left tied to a bench outside of the shelter. The pup was outside in the cold for 45 minutes before she was discovered.
The shelter says after being taken inside, the dog gobbled up a warm meal and was wrapped in blankets to get warm.
“Maybe we’ll never know the name she has always known, what she has been through, or why you didn't go to another door at our building to talk to someone instead of just leaving her tied up…” said the shelter in its post.
The shelter says the dog will be safe until she finds a new home “with someone who will love her forever.
Pictures were released of the woman seen on surveillance video, as well as the car she was believed to be in. If you have any information, call the shelter or Salem police.
