0 She thought her professional gamer boyfriend was cheating so she bought samurai sword, police say

CAMAS, Wash. - A Washington state man is lucky it wasn’t a final game over.

Professional gamer Alex Lovell’s girlfriend said she thought he was cheating on her after she found the dating app Tinder on his phone. She said she also found a woman’s red hair in their shower drain. Emily Javier, the girlfriend in question, had hair dyed green, The Washington Post reported.

With the alleged evidence against Lovell, Javier told police she did what she thought was the answer: She went to the mall and bought a samurai sword.

“I thought, I was gonna stab him while he was sleeping,” The Post reported Javier telling police.

But instead of stabbing him, she told police she reached for her sword on March 3, which she had taped to their shared bed along with two knives, and started cutting Lovell over and over as he slept.

He said he woke up and his lifetime of watching kung fu movies, along with martial arts training, helped him stop the attack, Oregon Live reported.

“I told her I loved her, and she was killing me. She needed to call police, or I was going to die,” Lovell told Oregon Live.

Police said she called 911 and told them that she had stabbed her boyfriend and that they needed to hurry because she thought he was dead. When emergency responders arrived, they found Lovell in a ball lying in a blood-spattered room, Oregon Live reported.

The professional gamer had nearly lost his index, middle and ring fingers, but doctors were able to reattach them, Oregon Live reported.

Lovell told the The Columbian that he was not unfaithful to Javier, but he did spend a lot of time playing video games and training for the gaming competitions.

“I barely had time to hang out with my girlfriend, let alone another girl,” he told the Vancouver, Washington, newspaper.

Javier is charged with attempted murder and was taken to the Clark County Jail on $350,000 bail. She’s scheduled to stand trial in May, Oregon Live reported.

