Shani Davis rips coin flip to determine US flag bearer at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Four-time Olympian Erin Hamlin carried the flag for the United States at the Parade of Nations during Friday’s opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Hamlin, the first American female luger to medal at the Olympics, is leading a 244-member group of U.S. athletes, but at least one -- speedskater Shani Davis -- disagreed with the choice.
Hamlin and Davis tied for the honor of carrying the flag, and a coin flip decided the winner, CBS Sports reported. However, Davis tweeted the process was unfair and that “Team USA dishonorably tossed a coin.” He also used the hashtag #BlackHistoryMonth2018 and said he could wait until 2022 to carry the flag.
I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/dsmTtNkhJs— Shani Davis (@ShaniDavis) February 8, 2018
Hamlin and Davis were among eight nominees to carry the American flag, CBS Sports reported. The voting occurred Wednesday night.
Davis, a four-time Olympic medalist, has won two gold medals and two silvers. He has appeared in five different Winter Olympics.
“It was a pretty big shock,” Hamlin said of her selection, NBC Olympics reported. “But it is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by all of Team USA.”
Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
