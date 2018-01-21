  • Several congressmen will donate pay during shutdown

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Led by Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, several members of Congress asked for their pay to be withheld during the government shutdown, CNN reported.

    “I don't think it's right for me to get paid during a government shutdown while my constituents are being furloughed and important and necessary services are being limited or halted all together,” Delaney, a Democrat, said in a statement. “It's time to be responsible and come together on a bipartisan deal to fund the government.”

    Delaney makes $174,000 annually, which is the base salary for members of Congress. According to Delaney’s spokesman, Will McDonald, Delaney will donate his pay to the Mercy Health Clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is the same clinic where he donated his salary during the 2013 government shutdown, CNN reported.

    Republican Reps. Rick Allen of Georgia and Mia Love of Utah tweeted Saturday that they also would not accept pay during the shutdown.

    Allen said in a tweet that he plans to donate the withheld pay.

     

