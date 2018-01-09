  • Selena Gomez visits childhood Texas home, says it ‘could have been better than my life today'

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Statesman

    GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Can you imagine a Selena Gomez who didn’t leave Grand Prairie

    The singer shared a picture taken at the Texas home she “grew up in, from birth to 13” on Instagram Sunday and mused that her life there “very well could have been better than my life today.”

    Gomez said that she visits the home “every chance” she gets.

    Although Gomez, who captioned the photo, “I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you,” seemed to be pining for simpler times, she added that she is “grateful for a voice that can enable change today.”

