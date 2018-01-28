SC woodworkers create flag in honor of slain detective

ROCK HILL, S.C. - The owners of a South Carolina business are making sure the memory of Detective Mike Doty lives on.
Doty was one of four York County officers shot Jan. 17 during an ambush as they searched for domestic violence suspect Christian McCall. He died the next day.
Woodworkers Robert and Courtney Deaton created a wooden thin blue line American flag in memory of Doty.
“We created this flag so we can honor Deputy Doty and the sacrifices he and his family made,” Robert Deaton said.
The Deatons plan to give the flag to Doty's godson on Thursday.
They'll keep the wooden flag on display until then at their business in Rock Hill, Breezy Willow.
The couple also is raising money for Doty's family and the three other officers shot.
