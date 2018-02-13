Sammy Sosa poses in cowboy getup for wife Sonia's birthday

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic - Sammy Sosa continues to make headlines.
According to a WGN report, a month after Cubs owner Tom Ricketts announced the team was not ready to invite Sosa to Wrigley Field, Sosa stepped out in a cowboy getup.
In a photo posted on Instagram, Sosa posed with his wife, Sonia, while wearing a red cowboy hat, a white Western shirt with red roses, blue jeans and red cowboy boots.
#sammysosa . . . 《《《Ver más en 》》》📳○○●○ -🔵⚪🔴TeaⓂproⓂord🔵⚪🔴- #teampromord #equipofilms #dominicanrepublic #unionsabanera #megusta #premiumdeejays #elsonidodigital #elRealsonidodelakalle #trenmusical #trapmusic #insta #santodomingo #boys #kiss #sentimiento #salsabor #like4follow #like4like #musictrap #sabanaperdida #salsamusic #trap #instagram
Sporting News reported that Sosa was dressed for a party celebrating his wife’s birthday.
According to an Instagram post from the Univision entertainment news show “El Gordo y la Flaca,” Sosa’s outfit wasn’t just for photos, but was part of a cowboy-themed party in the Dominican Republic.
