Rose Bowl 2018: What time, what channel, livestream for Georgia and Oklahoma

The Rose Bowl, which this year is also one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games, will see the University of Georgia take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

The other seminfinal is being played in the Sugar Bowl between the University of Alabama and Clemson University.

Georgia lost one game this season, to Auburn. In a rematch with the Tigers at the Southeastern Conference championship only weeks later, the Bulldogs dominated, winning 28-7. Oklahoma, likewise, has only one loss. It came in October when Iowa State beat the Sooners 38-31.

Here’s how to watch the Rose Bowl on TV and the link to a livestream of the game.

Who is playing: Georgia (12-1) will take on Oklahoma (12-1).

What are the odds: On Wednesday, Georgia was a two-point favorite over Oklahoma.

Who are the coaches: Georgia is coached by Kirby Smart, who was an assistant coach at Alabama under Nick Saban; Oklahoma’s coach is Lincoln Riley.

What time is the Rose Bowl: The game is set for 5 p.m. E.T. on Monday.

Where is it being played: The game is being played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

What channel is it on: It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Is it livestreamed: You can see it livestreamed on WatchESPN.

