Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb to receive knighthood honor from Queen Elizabeth

Musicians Barry Gibb and Ringo Starr are being honored as knights by Queen Elizabeth II just before New Year’s Eve.

The Associated Press reported that Britain’s Cabinet Office made the New Year’s Honors List public late Friday, and the former Beatle and Bee Gee made the list.

“It's great! It's an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love,” Starr said in a statement on the honor. The Beatles drummer will receive knighthood for services to music.

Paul McCartney, his former bandmate who was knighted in 1997, lobbied for Starr to be honored with knighthood and expressed congrats on Twitter.

“Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal!” McCartney tweeted.

The Bee Gees singer-songwriter Barry Gibb is being knighted for services to music and charity. The AP reported that Gibb said he would be dedicating his knighthood to late bandmates, twin brothers Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb.

“I am deeply honored, humbled, and very proud. This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten,” Gibb said in a statement, according to BBC.

"I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honor. It is as much theirs as it is mine. The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life,” he said.

Robin Gibb died in 2012 and Maurice Gibb died in 2003. BBC reported that Barry Gibb was made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, or CBE, with his brothers in 2002.

Others receiving the 2018 honors include musician Wiley, ballerina and “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Darcey Bussell, chemist and astronaut Helen Sharman and actor Hugh Laurie.

The Queen’s honors come out twice a year -- once just before New Year’s and in June. The newest honorees join musicians Elton John and Mick Jagger and actors Michael Caine and Ben Kingsley.

