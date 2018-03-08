  • Reports of loud boom, flash of light in Washington

    GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - Grays Harbor County Emergency Management officials are investigating after reports of the ground shaking, a loud boom and flash of light in the sky on Wednesday night. 

    Officials said they have contacted the National Weather Service in Seattle about the incident and were told the area didn’t have any severe weather event at the time of the reported incident. 

    The Federal Aviation Administration and the Western Air Defense Sector said they didn’t have any problems. 

    There also have been no reports of explosions or crashes on the ground.

    Resident Derek Hnilica sent KIRO 7 video of the flash in Hoqiuam.

