  • Reports: 2 students sickened by tainted gummy bears

    By: WPXI.com

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Two students in the Laurel Highlands School District were sickened by tainted gummy bears, according to a tip received by WPXI.

    The tipster also said the high school students were hospitalized after eating the gummy bears.

    Superintendent Jesse Wallace confirmed that something like that did happen.

    A statement read, in part, “we are under the impression that our students are stable and wish them a safe recovery.”

    Wallace also said the district is investigating if there was an illegal substance involved.

