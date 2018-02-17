Report: Winn-Dixie owner preparing for bankruptcy, up to 200 stores could close

Winn-Dixie owner Bi-Lo is preparing for bankruptcy, according to a Bloomberg report.
Up to 200 stores could close as part of a bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported. According to Winn-Dixie's website, the retailer has locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The bankruptcy filing could come as early as next month, Bloomberg reported.
Bi-Lo has not publicly confirmed any bankruptcy plans.
Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie was once a major player in the Atlanta grocery market and across the South. As late as the mid-1990s the company was the No. 2 chain in the Atlanta market, behind Kroger. But competition from Publix that expanded aggressively as well as Walmart’s push into the grocery business eroded that position.
Traditional grocery stores have faced increased competition from online retailers like Amazon.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report. Read more here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}