Report: Barack Obama, Netflix in negotiations for series

Former President Barack Obama is negotiating with Netflix to produce exclusive, high-profile shows for the streaming service, The New York Times reported.
Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are in “advanced negotiations,” and the number of episodes and formats for the shows have not been finalized, the Times reported. How much the Obamas will be paid also has not been disclosed.
Sources said programming is expected to focus upon inspirational stories, the Times reported. However, the shows also would give the former president an unfiltered way to communicate with the public and supplement his Twitter account and Facebook page.
“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the Times. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”
