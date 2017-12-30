Red Cross, Dunkin' Donuts team up to boost blood donations

The American Red Cross and Dunkin’ Donuts are partnering in January to help boost blood donations.
Through the Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign, anyone who visits a Red Cross blood drive to donate blood or platelets in January will receive a $5 Dunkin Donuts gift card.
The gift cards are good for any donuts or food as well as drinks, and they are Red Cross-branded and reloadable.
The Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign is available in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and some parts of New York.
In the Boston area, the blood drive begins Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency. In addition to the gift card, donors at this drive will get a long-sleeved T-shirt and a chance to win items signed by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}