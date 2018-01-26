Reba McEntire tapped as KFC's new Colonel Sanders

Kentucky Fried Chicken has yet another new face donning the iconic persona of Colonel Sanders.
This time, the restaurant chain is using country music star Reba McEntire. She will be the first female to take the revolving role, CBS News reported.
In the new ad, McEntire also has a cameo as herself after teasing that there’s no resemblance to a famous singer before finally singing “I swear I’m not a famous woman.”
McEntire is being used to promote KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ fried chicken.
Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/ju2omd07OC— KFC (@kfc) January 26, 2018
She is following in the footsteps of Rob Lowe, George Hamilton, Darrell Hammond and Jim Gaffigan who have also helped introduce new types of chicken, Entertainment Weekly reported.
“I’ve eaten KFC my whole life. It’s been a favorite. It’s American. It’s wholesome,” McEntire told USAToday.
“We picked Reba McEntire because she is a perfect fit for KFC and Smoky Mountain BBQ. She embodies the qualities of the colonel with her showmanship and entrepreneurial spirit,” KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky told USAToday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}