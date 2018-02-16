Read the indictment: 13 Russians, 3 Russian entities accused of meddling in US elections

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department on Friday released a 37-page indictment accusing 13 Russians and three Russian entities of interfering in U.S. elections.
The indictments were part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
Read the full indictment below:
