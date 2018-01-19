Rapper Kodak Black arrested in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Thursday in South Florida, accused of grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana and child neglect, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.
Black, 20, whose legal name is Dieuson Octave, also faces two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation, the Sheriff’s Office said in its arrest report. Black was booked at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.
The native of Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested in May for breaking the terms of his probation after a court ruled the rapper broke the terms of his probation. He had been arrested for strong arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.
On Thursday, a live video was published on Black’s Instagram account. In the brief clip, Black can be heard talking about his cellphone and whether he should turn the device over to authorities.
“Your phone’s part of this search warrant. You are not going to get your phone back,” a man can be heard saying in the video.
Black released a video for his “Roll In Peace” single with XXXTenaction, also known as Jahseh Onfroy, WPLG reported. In the video, Black is shown throwing cash on a courtroom floor.
