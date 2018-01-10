Queen Elizabeth so attached to vintage luggage, using it since her 1947 honeymoon

0

With all of the riches and fortunes at her disposal, one would think that Queen Elizabeth II would have no problem saying “out with the old, in with the new” but when it comes to her luggage, she likes things just the way they are.

According to People magazine, Queen Elizabeth II has been traveling with the same set of Globe-trotter luggage since her 1947 honeymoon with Prince Philip. She is apparently so fond of the brand, she has passed down her love of Globe-trotter luggage to her grandson Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine.

The particular design favored by the Queen is likely from the original collection created in 1897. An updated version is available for purchase on the brand’s website.

Globe-trotter luggage isn’t the only item Queen Elizabeth has kept through the years. Her Royal Highness also favors the British coat brand Barbour. So much so, in fact, that instead of purchasing a new coat every few years, she returns her original jacket for refurbishment. Actress Helen Mirren was even spotted in a Barbour jacket in her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film, “The Queen.”

“The Queen, for example, when she sent her long jacket back to us, we said, ‘we’d like to present you with a new one ma’am.’ And, her secretary said ‘Well, the Queen would be very pleased to accept your kind offer, but she would like her old one back, please, reproofed,” Barbour chairwoman Dame Margaret Barbour told “CBS Sunday Morning” on the January 7 broadcast.

Some things are just better when they’re worn in, even for the Queen.

