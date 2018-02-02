0 Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. - Will we have six more weeks of winter or will we be treated to an early spring??

The answer is six more weeks of winter.

With 132 years of experience (as his top hat-wearing Inner Circle insists), Punxsutawney Phil gave his annual Groundhog Day prognostication.

Phil emerged from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob Friday morning, checking to see if he casts a shadow before thousands of onlookers.

When Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog sees his shadow, winter weather will continue for six more weeks, legend has it. If not, spring will come early.

Phil’s proclamation is translated by the president of the Inner Circle -- the only person who understands the “Groundhogese” language -- according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Georgia’s famous groundhog, General Beauregard Lee, agreed with Phil and also saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

But when I exited my house, what did I see? I saw a shadow of you and a shadow of me!



I am sorry folks, but old man winter prevails! Happy Groundhog Day!



Yours truly, Beau ❄️☃️ #GroundhogDay2018 #GeneralBeauregardLee — Official General Beauregard Lee (@genbeaulee) February 2, 2018

As did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck:

Prognostication: Say what you will & don’t be mean. It’s six more weeks of winter for Ohio in 2018. #OHwx #GroundhogDay #sixmoreweeksofwinter — Buckeye Chuck (@OHBuckeyeChuck) February 2, 2018

There was one hold out. New York’s Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring.

#GroundhogDay: Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow, predicts spring is coming https://t.co/HtGOtjViV0 pic.twitter.com/eI1eLcyl9K — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 2, 2018

Meanwhile in Florida:

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

