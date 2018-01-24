Pulse Trial: Police body cam, surveillance video allowed in trial of alleged gunman's wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A federal judge ruled Tuesday on what evidence will and will not be allowed in the Noor Salman trial.
Salman is the wife of Omar Mateen, who authorities have said killed 49 people and injured more than 100 at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016. Mateen was killed by police the night of the shooting.
Prosecutors believe Salman knew about the planned attack, came up with a cover story and did nothing to stop the shooting.
Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
Judge Paul Byron ruled evidence that involves police body-camera video and surveillance video from inside the nightclub will be allowed in court.
The surveillance video shows Mateen walking around the club with a gun.
The evidence also included cellphone video inside a restroom where Mateen fired at several victims and survivors. In the video, multiple rounds of rapid gunfire can be heard.
Body-camera video from officers showed law enforcement outside of the club giving medical attention to gunshot victims.
Byron ruled last week that a terrorism expert will be allowed to testify about Mateen’s Facebook posts on the Islamic State group.
A psychologist has also been allowed to testify.
Salman’s trial is set to begin March 1.
